Penang flood victims only allocated a total of RM35k in cash aid by federal govt: Guan Eng

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today urged Putrajaya to be fair to Penangites by expediting the distribution of 'wang ehsan' to flood victims in the state.

Lim said Penang paid almost RM5 billion in Good and Service Tax (GST) to the federal government since 2015, but Penangites received the lowest in flood aid.

"Although we pay a lot of taxes including GST, since 2015, Penang flood victims only receive RM35,500 in 'cash aid' of from the federal government.

"This GST is bad, we the people must make sure that we will abolish GST", he said in his speech after visiting the site project of a covered basketball court at Taman Tangling, Simpang Ampat near here early today.

He also pointed out if the state government can pay an RM700 one-off payment to the flood victims in Penang, the federal government can do more in helping the state.

He lamented that the state has been sidelined and urge the federal government to act fast in helping the people.

As of today, a total of 46,701 flood victims has received the one-off payment under the Penang Bounce Back programme.

On the covered basketball court, Lim said a total of RM 226,184.80 has been given to Simpang Ampat JKKK to upgrade the court.

The upgrade work is expected to be completed on Jan 15.