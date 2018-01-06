Police shoot dead wanted man in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: The police shot dead a wanted man in Taman Connaught, Cheras, here last night after he defied their order to stop his car and opened fire at the pursuing policemen, according to a source.

They recovered a pistol in the Perodua MyVi car of the man, in his 20s, who was wanted for possession of firearms and robbery at jewellery outlets in the Klang Valley, it said.

The source said a police team from the Special Task Force on Organised Crime and Serious Crimes Investigation Division (D9) of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent spotted the man in the car at the location at about 10.30pm.

The man refused to stop the car when ordered to and opened fire at the policemen instead, it said.

"The policemen had to return fire to defend themselves and the man was shot dead at that location," the source said. — Bernama