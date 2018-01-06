'Policeman' who abducted teenage girl nabbed

KUANTAN: The man who impersonated a policeman and allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in Sungai Ruan, Raub on Dec 27 last year was detained in front of a hotel in Ipoh, Perak this morning.

Pahang Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Othman Nanyan said the 32-year-old suspect from Taman Bukit Indah, Bentong was nabbed at 2.05 am before being taken to the Raub District Police Headquarters.

"Police also seized a fake pistol together with bullet magazines, two mobile phones, a Proton Satria car and RM100 cash from the suspect.

"Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had seven previous records in Pahang, Johor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur involving cheating, sex-related crime, theft and impersonation of a civil servant, he told reporters here today.

He said the suspect who was tested negative for drugs was being remanded until Tuesday.

On Dec 27 last year, a police report was lodged by a woman claiming that her daughter was abducted by a man who introduced himself as a police sergeant named Faiz and attached to the Sungai Ruan police station.

The suspect was said to have tricked the victim's mother by saying he needed the girl's help to get a motorcycle he had just bought. The mother gave her consent and saw her daughter get into the suspect's car.

At 3 pm the same day, the woman received a telephone call from her daughter who said that she was in Gua Musang, Kelantan, safe and would be home soon.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu however, confirmed that there was no police officer named Faiz attached to the station.

On Dec 29, the victim was found safe at a bus station in Raub and claimed that she had boarded a bus from Kuala Lumpur after the suspect sent her to the Pekeliling Bus Station. — Bernama