Thousands of Kollywood fans flood Bukit Jalil Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Kollywood fans flooded the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today to watch the Natchathira Vizha Festival 2018, featuring more than 300 South Indian artists including South Indian film megastars, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The programme, which began at 11am started with a Malaysian performance followed by a cricket match between Tamil movie stars and Malaysian artistes.

About 30,000 local fans who were present as at 4pm today, were also entertained with singing and dancing performances.

Even with many popular Tamil film stars like Surya, Karthi, Vishal, Jeeva and Sivakarthigeyan meeting fans, Malaysians were still eagerly looking forward to the arrival of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The entertainment festival organised by the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) in collaboration with MyEvents International and Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Tourism and Culture Ministry is expected to last until 10pm.

Also participating in the event were six leading music directors, namely Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh Ravichandran, Srikanth Deva, G. V. Prakash, S. Thaman and D. Imman, as well as singers Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee. — Bernama