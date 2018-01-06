Use time to GE to touch people's heart: Nasir

SEMPORNA: The Barisan Nasional's (BN) machinery for the 14th general election (GE14) is reminded not to be 'over-confident' with its existing programmes but should use the remaining period before the GE to continue to work to touch the heart of the people.

Semporna Umno Division acting chief, Datuk Seri Nasir Tun Sakaran said the time and opportunities available should be utilised by the Wanita, Puteri and Umno youth machinery to convince the people to vote for BN spear-headed by Umno.

"So far, the machinery is moving well, almost every week our machinery moves to zones or Voting District Centres including islands to approach the people.

"The machinery continues to work to ensure that no one is left out of our aid reach," he said.

Nasir, who is also Senallang State Assemblyman, said this when met by reporters at the Umno Wanita 'Jalinan Rakyat' (JR) meeting here today.

In the meantime, Nasir wants the Umno machinery led by the Wanita movement to be smart in warding off the opposition's negative attacks prevalent on social media by taking the approach of explaining the truth to the people during the going down to the field session.

"Apply a wise approach to tell the right thing and government development agenda for the people of Semporna," he said adding, the most number of voters in Semporna were women.

Meanwhile, he also believed that Umno would defend all seats in Semporna and the matter would be proven at GE14.

"The people of Semporna knows how to evaluate and will choose Umno because of its deeds to the people in the district are huge enabling them to enjoy development and government assistance," he said. — Bernama