- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Anwar to be out of jail on June 8
Posted on 7 January 2018 - 02:35pm
PETALING JAYA: PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will be released from prison on June 8, two days ahead of schedule.
Prisons Department director-general, Datuk Sri Zulkifli Omar, today said: "The 2000 Prison Regulations (No. 28) states that if a prisoner's release date falls on a weekend or public holiday, they have to be released the day before," he said.
"Because June 10 is a Sunday and June 9 is a Saturday, he will be released on Friday, June 8."