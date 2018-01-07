Anwar to be out of jail on June 8

PETALING JAYA: PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will be released from prison on June 8, two days ahead of schedule.

Prisons Department director-general, Datuk Sri Zulkifli Omar, today said: "The 2000 Prison Regulations (No. 28) states that if a prisoner's release date falls on a weekend or public holiday, they have to be released the day before," he said.

"Because June 10 is a Sunday and June 9 is a Saturday, he will be released on Friday, June 8."