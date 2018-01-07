Facebook user arrested for threatening S'wak veterinary dept personnel

KUCHING: Police have picked up a 34-year-old bank officer in connection with a Facebook posting threatening the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department's personnel recently.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspect was arrested at 10.50am today at his house in BDC Stampin, here, by a Padawan CID team.

Dev Kumar said the suspect had posted a threat against the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department on a Facebook page championing stray dogs.

"The suspect had allegedly incited followers of the Facebook page to set up roadblocks and release the captured stray dogs.

"He also suggested using extreme measures to prevent the operation by the department to capture the strays," he said in a statement, here, today.

Dev Kumar said police also seized the mobile phone of the suspect, currently being detained for further investigation.

He said police were also trying to locate another Facebook user who suggested killing of the personnel involved in the operation to catch stray dogs, adding that her identity had been established. — Bernama