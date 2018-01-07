Football team manager remanded over alleged match-fixing

SEREMBAN: A local football team manager in Negri Sembilan has become the second person to be remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with an alleged match-fixing in November last year.

The remand order for five days was issued by assistant registrar Mas Azmimin Ahmad of the Special Remand Court today following an application by Negri Sembilan MACC prosecuting officer, Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim, this morning.

The 38-year-old team manager was arrested at 3.25pm, here, yesterday on suspicion of bribing players from the opposing team to ensure his team's victory in the People's Football League (LBR) match on Nov 25 last year.

The man, clad in a MACC lock-up attire, arrived at the court here at 9.40am in the agency's vehicle. Also present was his lawyer, Raftfizi Zainal Abidin. — Bernama