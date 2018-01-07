Four ex-DAP reps to form 'Justice League'

FOUR former DAP elected representatives are likely to contest in the 14th general election (GE14) under the "justice league" banner, providing another option for voters in their constituencies, the Chinese press today.

At a New Year gathering attended by more than 100 supporters in Malacca on Friday night, Sim Tong Hin (Kota Melaka MP), Goh Leong San (Duyong state assemblyman), Lim Jack Wong (Bachang state assemblyman) and Chin Choong Seong (Kesidang state assemblyman) did not discount the likelihood of them contesting as independent candidates in the coming polls.

All four indicated that they would use the Key as their symbol for the election.

In their speeches, the four had used phrases such as "not giving up", "sink and swim together", "we stand by the voters", "do not discount" and "maybe" to indicted their common intention to contest in GE14. Their supporters responded with loud applause.

The MP and three assemblymen quit DAP on Feb 12 last year citing lack of trust in the party's leadership.

Holding a gathering with supporters close to the anniversary of their resignations from the party provided ample food for thought.

Lim said he will defend his seat as an independent candidate should he decide to run for election again.

On the slogan "New government, new hope" he used under the DAP banner in GE13, he said it is not necessary for voters to choose either Barisan Nasional or the opposition front in order to have new hope.

He said a third force (independent candidates) is rising and "together, independent candidates could become a force to reckon with".

Meanwhile, Sim refuted allegations that main aim of the so-called "justice league" is to help MCA defeats DAP.

He said it is wrong for people to think that independent candidates would only throw a spanner in the works for DAP.

He said for him, winning a seat is secondary as his main aim is to provide an additional choice for voters.