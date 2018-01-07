Politics of hatred bad for society: Najib

PEKAN: The politics of hatred practised by the opposition does not reflect well on good and normal values of society, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Najib said instead, the country needed leaders who practised healthy politics, namely looking after the welfare of the people and putting the country's interests first.

"As the government, we do not promise the moon and the stars ... but we do the best we can for the people like for example, on Jan 1 we abolished toll collection at four toll plazas, implemented the Skim Amanah Dana Anak Malaysia 2050 (Adam50) savings scheme (for newly born Malaysians) as well extend aid to fishermen, smallholders and school children.

"Aid to provide free education is not included...Insha Allah (God willing) we will continue with this because the nation is well managed. Security, multiracial harmony, championing Islam, people's welfare, the economy … Alhamdulillah (Thanks to Allah) everything is going well and also infrastructure projects for the rakyat (people) continues to be undertaken.

"The whole of Malaysia, from Perlis to Sabah are being transformed because under UMNO, this is what we do, we don't make empty promises or engage in politics of hatred, badmouth or criticise the country with harsh words," he said when handing over schooling aid to primary schoolchildren from around the Pekan parliamentary constituency here today.

Also present was Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, who is also the chairman of Kelab Putera 1Malaysia.

At the event, Najib, who is also the MP for Pekan and Umno president, presented schooling aid in the form of uniforms, bags and shoes worth RM180 for each pupil to 2,000 pupils from less fortunate groups.

"The people are the top priority of Umno and Barisan Nasional," added Najib, who is also the chairman of Barisan Nasional.

Umno is the lynchpin of the BN coalition.

The toll plazas where toll collection was stopped are the two at the Federal Highway in the Klang Valley, at Bukit Kayu Hitam (North-South Expressway) and the Eastern Dispersal Link in Johor. — Bernama