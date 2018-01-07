RM100k worth of fireworks seized in Nibong Tebal, lorry driver held

Posted on 7 January 2018 - 02:13pm Last updated on 7 January 2018 - 02:35pm

NIBONG TEBAL: Police had detained a lorry driver and seized 400 boxes of fireworks worth about RM100,000 at a warehouse in Jalan Tasek Simpang Ampat here.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Datuk Zainol Samah said police arrested the 29-year-old suspect and found a lorry was loaded with firecrackers about 2pm on Friday after a tip-off.

Zainol said the police also seized firecrackers, meant to be sold in conjunction with Chinese New Year next month, at the warehouse.

"The seized firecrackers are Thunderlight, Happy Dragon Egg, Super Boom dan Happy Boom. The seized goods are worth about RM100,000 on the market.

"Based on initial investigation, the suspect had two criminal records," he told reporters in a press statement today.

Zainol added that based on the investigation, the police found that the firecrackers had been brought Thailand through the border of Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah.

He said the firecrackers were kept in the warehouse before they were distributed to be sold.

"The firecrackers are believed to be meant for Seberang Perai and Taiping," he said.

He said the police are tracking another man, who is believed to be involved in the matter, for further investigation.

He said the police are investigating the case Under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for possession of illegal explosive materials.

Under the act, the individuals can be imprisoned for up to seven years, fined RM10,000 or both if found guilty.

Zainol urged the public should not purchase the firecrackers during the festival as it was violating the law.

The public, who have any information about the selling firecrackers or fireworks, can contact the Penang Contingent Police via 042221522.