Salahuddin: Johor Amanah leaders’ right to object but we have to look at bigger picture

SHAH ALAM: The objection of several Johor Amanah leaders against Pakatan Harapan's (PH) seat allocation should be respected.

Stating this, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the party will negotiate with Pakatan's leadership to contest more state seats in Johor.

"I respect and appreciate what happened in Johor because they expressed their dissatisfaction. We will move forward," he told reporters when met at the PH convention held at IDCC today.

His comment came after the party's Johor chapter purportedly staged a boycott from attending the convention following dissatisfaction over seats allocation in the southern state.

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan told reporter earlier this morning that the party had negotiated for five parliamentary seats, but was only given two.

Salahuddin said the party will continue to work with other component parties in PH.

"As a national leader, we need to look at a big picture for the sake of PH," he said.

Meanwhile, Amanah secretary-general Mohd Anuar Tahir denied that there was a boycott from its Johor branch.

He added that Amanah Johor was merely addressing its unhappiness over the seats allocation.

"I know they are working hard. The party central committee will go and see them to discuss," he said.

"Sometimes, they can't get what they had asked for in the negotiation."