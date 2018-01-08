Bursa Malaysia opens higher, but retreats thereafter

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia which opened higher this morning, retreated thereafter on profit taking, dealers said.

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,816.84, down 1.13 points, from last Friday's close of 1,817.97, after opening 1.77 points better at 1,819.74.

A dealer said the market is expected to undergo profit-taking consolidation given the extreme overbought momentum in the past two week's of a steep rally.

"Key resistance levels are seen at 1,823 and 1,867, the respective May and April 2017 peaks, followed by the all-time high of 1,896 on July 2014. Immediate uptrend supports upon a profit-taking correction are at 1,796 and 1,781, the rising 10-day moving average," he said.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers beating losers 435 to 94, while 258 counters were unchanged, 1,028 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 497.49 million shares worth RM220.61 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and TNB added two sen each to RM8.82 and RM15.44, respectively, and Public Bank gained six sen to RM20.84.

Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM8.12 and CIMB Group lost seven sen to RM6.63.

Of the actives, UMW O&G bagged 2.5 sen to 43.5 sen, Sapura Energy gained three sen to 84 sen, Ekovest perked eight sen to RM1.16 and KNM climbed 1.5 sen to 27.5 sen.

Binasat made an impressive debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia with an increase of 13.5 sen to 59.5 sen with 30.77 million shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index was 29.93 points higher at 13,195.34, the FBMT 100 Index improved 20.5 points to 12,830.18 and the FBM 70 chalked up 121.58 points to 16,614.19.The FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 69.63 points to 13,680.37 and the FBM Ace earned 20.38 points to 6,914.35.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 0.16 of-a-point to 17,086.44, the Industrial Index was up 4.76 points to 3,396.94 and the Plantation Index climbed 46.72 points to 8,051.48. — Bernama