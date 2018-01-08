Concerns on jobs and security top survey findings

PETALING JAYA: A survey conducted on voters from 12 parliamentary seats found that issues concerning jobs and employments topped the list of what they were most concerned about heading into the elections.

The electoral survey that was carried out by University of Malaya (UM) on 1,550 respondents between July and December last year saw "salaries, job opportunities and unemployment" as being the most concerning issue, followed by "crime and safety".

"Integrity and corruption", "rising cost of living and increasing prices of items", and "education" make the top five items in the list.

The findings were almost a copy of the top ideas and proposals that the public had came up with for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's crowdsourcing campaign prior to the tabling of Budget 2018.

In the public's feedback then, jobs, cost of living, education and taxes had been the top concern for the rakyat.

The other items in the UM's survey that the public were most concerned about were "increasing of house prices", "special right of the Malays and Islam", "migrants and foreign workers", "freedom to religion" and "too much politics".

The 12 parliamentary constituencies involved in the survey were Jerlun, Permatang Pauh, Kuala Krai, Kuala Terengganu, Sepang, Bandar Tun Razak, Gelang Patah, Pasir Gudang, Penampang, Semporna, Petra Jaya and Bandar Kuching.

The survey also found that "integrity and corruption-free" is the most important characteristics that voters look for in a candidate, followed by "charismatic", "religious", "highly-educated" and "experienced".

The remaining items in the list in order are "local candidate", "having a rank in the party", "family background", "young", "attractive appearance", "family's lineage" and "popular on social media".

On who are the responders' pick for prime minister, incumbent Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak topped the list with 21% of the votes, just 3% more than opposition leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (18%).

It is however worth noting that the survey was conducted prior to Mahathir's (possible) formal announcement as Pakatan Harapan prime minister candidate, which could have altered the findings.

Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (10%), Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (9%) and Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (7%) made up the top five.

Interestingly, both Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (who holds a higher position than Hishammuddin in both Umno and the Cabinet) and PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail failed to make the cut.