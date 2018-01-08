Debate coach under probe

PETALING JAYA: The federal police sexual crimes, domestic violence and child abuse investigations division has begun a probe into a Malaysian Institute for Debate and Public Speaking (MIDP) coach who allegedly molested two underage school debaters who were under his tutelage.

The school debaters, who had lodged police reports on the matter, were believed to have been interviewed by officers from Bukit Aman at the Child Interview Centre (CIC) today.

The MIDP, in a statement issued today, said it had suspended the duties of the alleged perpetrator as well as prevented him from all access to children through its programmes and events pending the outcome of investigations by the authorities.

It said the institute had also lodged a police report on the matter together with the alleged victims and their families and had been informed that police investigations had commenced.

On learning of the claims made by the victims on social media on Saturday, the MIDP consulted a prominent child protection agency here and was advised that extreme care and caution on the matter should be exercised to ensure the trauma suffered by the alleged victims does not worsen.

The MIDP said trained and experienced personnel from the child protection agency have interviewed the alleged victims, their respective families as well as potential witnesses and the matter was also brought to the attention of the relevant teacher of the school involved.

"The alleged victims and their families had private discussions with the child protection agency and were advised on the next course of action in the best interest of the children, including filing police reports with the sexual crimes, domestic violence and child abuse investigations division."

It was reported that the debaters claimed that they were touched inappropriately by the coach at his house two years ago.

They also posted screenshots of messages sent to them by the coach that were allegedly sexually suggestive.

They also claimed that they did not report the molestation cases soon after the incidents for fear of the repercussions which might affect them as debaters.

"We have made available the necessary emotional and psychological support to the said victims and also implemented the relevant policies and procedures when dealing with children to ensure that the welfare and interests of all students are protected at all times based on our consultation with the child protection agency and other relevant child rights activists," said MIDP.

"We have also taken all necessary measures to ensure the privacy and safety of the children are protected."