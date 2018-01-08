Erase sentimental feelings for Mahathir – Azlan Man

KANGAR: Barisan Nasional supporters and Umno members in particular should erase their sentimental feelings for former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir as he has made Umno his enemy after helming the party for 22 years, according to Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said it could not be denied and forgotten that Dr Mahathir had brought development to the country and in fact, he was still held in high esteem and Umno had no problem with that.

"However, in the current political context, we see him as an opposition party leader and making Umno his enemy. Therefore, we should erase our sentimental feelings for him (Dr Mahathir).

"We should also look back at Dr Mahathir's weaknesses when he was prime minister. Hence, he should accept people's criticism (of his leadership)," Azlan told reporters, when met after the monthly assembly of Perlis civil servants and their federal counterparts in the state, here today.

Azlan said the things Dr Mahathir was doing now were far different from those when he was in Umno.

"Based on facts, there were things that Dr Mahathir did that resulted in the government incurring big losses like the forex exchange losses and bailing out companies belonging to his son, and MAS (Malaysia Airlines)," he said.

Earlier, in his speech at the gathering, Azlan stressed the importance of government officers going to the ground and seeing for themselves the issues and seeking appropriate solutions.

He also reminded public servants to spend within their means and not lavishly, so as to avoid getting involved in corrupt practices. — Bernama