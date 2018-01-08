Furby abuser gets RM8,000 fine (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: A Singaporean businessman was fined RM8,000, in default eight-months jail, by the magistrate's court here for abusing a male guard dog at a residential area in Puchong last April.

Yee Kok Chew, 57, had initially claimed trial to abusing the brown and white mongrel named Furby when he was charged for the offence in August 2017.

He however changed his plea today and pleaded guilty, months after closed-circuit television footage of the incident went viral on social media, causing outrage among netizens who demanded the abuser be charged.

Yee was charged with hitting Furby at a residential area in Puchong at about 8.49pm on April 2, 2017.

The charge came under Section 44(1)(a) of the Animal Act 1953, read together with the Animal Act (Amendment 2013), which is punishable with a fine of not more than RM50,000, or a one-year prison term, or both.

In mitigating for a lighter sentence, defence counsel Jerald Gomez said his client had realised his mistake and was trying to make amends.

"This is his first offence and it was not a premeditated offence. He does not hate dogs and in fact owns a dog that he takes good care off.

"This mistake of his was caught on camera and it went viral on social media, causing him to lose two of his franchise business deals. The public were also outraged and threatened him on social media," Gomez said.

He said a medical examination of the dog, certified it to be healthy, with some bruises, adding that Furby did not sustain serious injury, as a result of being hit by Yee.

Gomez added that since this incident, Yee has tried to make amends and had donated RM5,000 to the Paws Animal Welfare Society.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabilah Mohamed Zanudin however asked for a deterrent sentence, to set an example to society that violence against animals would not be tolerated.

"This is an serious offence and a heavy sentence should be meted out so that he (Yee) does not repeat it and the public knows that such acts of violence against animals is frowned upon," she said.

It is learnt that Furby, who was taken into custody by the Petaling branch of the Department of Veterinary Services, after the incident was reported, will be handed over to his owner.

The order to hand Furby over to his owner was made by magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir following completion of the case.