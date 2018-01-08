Latest Picanto has ‘untypical top-notch features’

NAZA Kia Malaysia will be introducing the much awaited new non-national A-segment vehicle, the new Kia Picanto, this Wednesday.

The company stated that the third-generation Picanto promises to be the most versatile in its class with an untypically futuristic new design, safety enhancements and better performance with advanced technological value-added features to fulfil the wanderlust of today’s Malaysian millennials.

“As safety has always been a paramount of the Kia brand, the newest Picanto was carefully crafted with double the proportion of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) as compared to its predecessor. It also has six airbags strategically placed in front and at the side of all passengers. Thus, giving parents a sense of security as their children go on exciting road trips with friends.

“What’s a road trip without a specially tailored road trip music playlist? For tech savvy Malaysian millennials who need to stay connected at all times, the new Picanto has a large ‘floating’ seven-inch touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard which seamlessly connects to your smartphone; readily integrated using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice recognition features. Picanto owners can have access to their smartphone functions via the head unit’s user interface for music, calls, messages, and directions and navigation to ensure safe arrival at the travel destination.

“The new Kia Picanto is the ultimate travel companion for the adventurous Malaysian youth as it boasts a greater luggage capacity and better space efficiency with its foldable second row seats (60:40 split), totalling up to 1,010 litres of cargo space; a vast improvement compared to its predecessor, the second-generation Picanto. You can easily fit your luggage in it as well as your friends’ and loved ones’, perhaps even your scuba diving gear and your entire shoe collection!”

After the launch on this Wednesday, the new Picanto will be available at selected Kia Showrooms in Peninsular Malaysia. As for East Malaysia Kia fans, it will be available as early as next month.

Check out the newest Kia at the “Kia on Tour Roadshow” from Jan 10 to Jan 14 at Highstreet, One Utama shopping centre in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.