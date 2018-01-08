Not easy for Anwar to accept me, says Mahathir

SHAH ALAM: In an unexpected turn of events, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thanked his long-time adversary Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his willingness to work together in facing the 14th General Election.

Mahathir said it was not an easy decision for Anwar, who is the PKR de facto leader, to accept him as a political ally, due to the past.

Mahathir, who once led the country for 22 years, admitted that Anwar's family was also impacted when the latter was put behind bars during the 90s.

"They have suffered for 20 years, and it was not easy for them to forget the episode," he said in his speech at the Pakatan Harapan convention at Ideal Convention Centre today.

"I am indebted and thanked Anwar for willing to cooperate with me and my team in our effort to save this country."

Anwar was sacked from his deputy prime minister post in 1998 after being at odds with Mahathir, who was then the prime minister.

Anwar was subsequently charged with corruption for allegedly interfering with police investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct, and sent to jail.

Parti Keadilan Nasional, the predecessor of PKR, was formed after Anwar'a sacking as a sign of opposition towards Mahathir's administration.

Mahathir, who is now the PH chairman, said Anwar was not alone in facing trouble in accepting the former premier for a political partnership.

"The other parties also had problems to accept me, their long time enemy. To them, I am Mahazalim and Mahafiraun," Mahathir said, referring to the labels thrown at him by the opposition when he was in Umno.

"That is why we took some time (to cooperate) but in the end, priority was given to the fight against (Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Najib (Abdul Razak)," he added.

Meanwhile, Mahathir called the rakyat to be brave and vote for PH in the upcoming general election.

He said the notion that the government could trace who the rakyat voted for was untrue and purportedly spreaded to avoid any vote against the government.

"It is not true at all. They will not know and we cannot be scared of that," he said. "Even if you are being threatened, vote for PH. We are not asking much."