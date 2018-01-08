Pakatan endorses Mahathir as candidate for 7th PM, Anwar as 8th

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan has officially named former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate.

In an announcement made at the coalition's convention, PH has also agreed for PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ibrahim to be the deputy prime minister.

Both leaders will work hand-in-hand once the opposition coalition manages to form the federal government after the 14th General Election.

The announcement was made by PH secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah at the convention held at IDCC.

The announcement, which was made as a formal agreement and signed by all leaders of PH, was received with shouts of "Hidup Tun" and "Hidup Kak Wan" by hundreds of members in support of the decision.

Mahathir, who was once accused of being responsible for the jailing of Anwar during the 90s, had joined the opposition in his aim to topple the Barisan Nasional government.

Saifuddin also stated that the process to obtain the royal pardon for the jailed former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be made immediately after PH formed the government.

"This is to allow Datuk Seri Anwar to immediately assume a role in the federal government and become the candidate for the 8th prime minister," he said.

Saifuddin also said parliamentary seat negotiation in the peninsula between PH component parties has been concluded, with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia which was headed by Mahathir gaining the most seats.

Under the agreement, PPBM was allocated with 52 seats, PKR (51), DAP (35) and Parti Amanah Negara (27).

The coalition also would made several reforms to the current administration once it assume power after GE14, as provided in its 13-point manifesto.

Among the reforms are to restrict the position of the prime minister to only two terms in ensuring the best practice of democracy.

Key positions in the country's institutions, such as the Attorney-General and Inspector General of Police, must be free from political influences.

These positions would be vetted by the Parliamentary Select Committee before their appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.