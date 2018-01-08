Toddler survives 4-storey fall to be discharged from hospital

KUANTAN: A 17-month-old toddler who miraculously survived after falling from the fourth floor of his flat unit last Saturday, is expected to be discharged from the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) today or tomorrow.

Pahang Health director Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman said the comprehensive medical checks on the boy revealed that he did not suffer from any serious injury.

"He is in a stable condition, and able to sit and eat as normal. The head injury, as reported before this, is getting better," he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the victim had fallen from the unit at an army housing complex in Sungai Panching here at 5.15pm after he opened the sliding door and began playing on the balcony while his father, a sergeant, was washing his car on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, Sha'ari said the state health department had ordered 120 food premises to be closed last year due to hygiene issues, as compared to 162 outlets in 2016.

All in all, the department checked 12,782 food premises statewide twice a month during its joint operations with the relevant agencies, he said.

"The reduction in the number of closed premises shows that there is a substantial increase of awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene and food safety among the operators," Sha'ari added. — Bernama