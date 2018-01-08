Tun M as PM candidate regressive, Azmin a better choice

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz sees Pakatan Harapan's choice of fielding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as their prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming 14th General Elections as regressive in nature while "fresh face" Datuk Mohamed Azmin Ali would have made a better candidate.

Branding the move as "ridiculous, a stupid act and regressive", Nazri said while drawing reference to ousted former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, that if the African nation which is "well behind in everything" could depose their former president, Malaysia which is more advanced has taken steps backwards by naming a 93-year-old as a prime ministerial candidate.

"After a lot of expectations thinking the reforms are coming … what reforms are you (Opposition) talking about if you name a 93-year-old man whose friend was kicked out from Zimbabwe last year … and we proudly announce that if (opposition) wins the election the prime minister will be Dr Mahathir. It is ridiculous, a stupid act and regressive," said Nazri.

He added that there is no future for Dr.Mahathir given his age.

He said that he had expected Azmin to be named as Pakatan Harapan's choice for prime minister as he is young and more of a fresh face, compared to the former premier.

Nazri was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the strategic alliance signing ceremony between Yong Tai Bhd and its collaborative partners,

Also present at the same event, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong termed the move as a "sandiwara" (an act) on the opposition's part.

He said statements made by the opposition for the past 10-20 years were quite inconsistent.