Warisan VP's remand extended to Friday

Posted on 8 January 2018 - 01:17pm Last updated on 8 January 2018 - 03:14pm

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has secured an extension until Friday for the remand of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Datuk Peter Anthony to facilitate investigations into an oil palm plantation deal involving RM155 million in Tongod District.

Magistrate Stephenie Sherron Abbie granted the extension of the application for MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin.

On Jan 5, Peter, 46, was detained by MACC after he presented himself at the agency's office to give his statement on the sale of the land.

The following day (Jan 6), he was remanded by the magistrate's court here for three days based on the MACC's application.

Counsel Martin Tommy is representing Peter in the case.

Last Wednesday, MACC issued a notice giving Peter and a lawyer, Michael Persius Ubu, 48 hours to present themselves at its Sabah office to assist in the investigation. — Bernama