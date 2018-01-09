Another duped by online scam

PETALING JAYA: Please be cautious when making online purchases to avoid falling victim to conmen, advised the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department.

Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said most of the time, buyers are cheated with low prices offered by conmen for items they are interested in.

In the latest case brought to Chong, a 26-year-old consultant by the name of Lim was cheated of some RM2,800 after she tried to buy four Jacky Cheung concert tickets online from a guy named Adam.

“After the victim had transferred the money to Adam, he promised to mail the tickets to her but he could not be contacted and the victim did not receive the tickets,” Chong said during a press conference.

Lim has since lodged a police report at the Brickfields police station.

Also present at the press conference was event organiser Star Planet marketing communication executive Yee Suit Yee who too advised the public to avoid purchasing from unconfirmed sources.