Injuring pupil: Feb 19 for 4th mention of teacher's case

JAWI: The Magistrate's Court here today fixed Feb 19 for remention of the case of an English language teacher accused of voluntarily causing hurt to a Year Three pupil last August.

Magistrate Hizween Azleena Othman Kamal fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Uzair Abd Munir applied for a new date for submission of the alleged victim's medical report.

The teacher, Noor Idzahril Ahmad, 52, claimed trial on Dec 11 to injuring the nine-year-old at Class 3 Bestari Seri Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Sentosa, Nibong Tebal here at 10 am on Aug 2.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail sentence of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Today's proceedings were conducted in camera.

Counsel Mohd Fadhly Yaacob said when met that the defence had sought for the case to be dismissed following the prosecution's failure to submit the medical report of the pupil.

"The basis for our application is that for a case under Section 323 of the Penal Code, there must be an element of injury from the start," he said.

He said if the prosecution failed to submit the medical report on the next (fourth) mention date, the defence would apply for a discharge not amounting to acquittal.

More than 100 people including Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda were at the court compound to offer moral support to Cikgu Noor Idzahril. — Bernama