Lead the pack this CNY with a brand-new Volkswagen

THIS Chinese New Year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) invites Malaysians to join the Volkswagen family with its “Leaders of the Pack” Chinese New Year campaign.

The campaign not only offers attractive rebates on the Volkswagen line-up, but those who book and register their Volkswagen cars by Feb 28 are in for a golden treat and will receive a free “Liquid Gold” petrol card worth RM1,188 – which equates to more than a whopping 10,000km of travelling*.

The first 250 customers who book and register their Volkswagen cars will also be presented with a limited edition Lego Volkswagen T1 Camper Van.

Maximum cash rebates on selected models are listed below, while stocks last:

- Beetle Design: RM5,000.

- Jetta Comfortline: RM10,000.

- Jetta Highline: RM8,000.

- Passat Trendline: RM18,000, low interest rate from 0.88% per annum.

- Passat Comfortline: RM18,000, low interest rate from 0.88% per annum.

- Passat Highline: RM6,000, low interest rate from 0.88% per annum.

- Polo: RM7,000 .

- Tiguan Comfortline: RM5,000.

- Tiguan Highline: RM3,000.

- Vento Trendline: RM10,000.

- Vento Comfortline: RM10,000.

- Vento Highline: RM9,000.

As of Jan 1, all Volkswagen cars come with a free three-year maintenance programme, which means customers will not have to worry about service cost for the firsts three years or 45,000km of ownership (whichever comes first). The programme covers all maintenance costs, as per the standard maintenance schedule, with the exception of wear-and-tear parts such as brake discs, pads, windscreen wipers and bulbs.

To qualify for the promotion and giveaways, all vehicle bookings must be made within the promotion period and is subject to terms and conditions while stocks lasts.