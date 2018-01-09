Magnum unveils new product range

KUALA LUMPUR: Magnum Corporation Sdn Bhd today unveiled a new range of products and a refreshed look for its stores in conjunction with its 50th anniversary.

Its chief executive officer, who is also Magnum Bhd executive director, Datuk Lawrence S.L. Lim said the company “is grateful for all the unwavering loyalty and support it received from various quarters”.

“In an increasingly challenging market, it is important that we remain competitive with our offerings, whether in the form of new innovative games, down to how we look and appeal to our customers.”

Lim said every brand needs to keep itself updated and appealing to the people, thus it chose to have a more trendy and refreshed look.

“It is not just a fresh look but a more friendly store environment. Going into the store is not just about buying tickets but it gives customers a comfortable feeling to spend more time there to check their numbers through the facilities provided.

“The corporate identity or logo has more curves in it but no one would miss the ‘M’ for Magnum, which is both appealing to the younger generation as well as resonates with the older generation,” he told a press conference after the launch.

He stressed that being a lifestyle game, Magnum must be inclusive and attractive to everyone.

“That is why we have a portfolio of products that brings different appeal to various groups,” Lim said.

Being the first private company to be licensed to operate the 4-digit (4D) game in Malaysia, Lim said Magnum has been evolving over the years, especially in bringing hope to the people.

“Since its inception in 1968, Magnum has been setting a benchmark for the gaming industry both locally and internationally. It was the first to modernise the gaming operation in 1988 through the computerisation of 4D ticket sales, which was more efficient, with guaranteed fairness and sustainability.

“In 2009, it continued to innovate the industry by introducing the world’s first 4D game with a jackpot element via Magnum 4D Jackpot, which became the second most popular game in Malaysia,” he said.