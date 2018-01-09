R&A Telecommunication lodges police report against former MD

PETALING JAYA: Guidance Note 3 (GN 3) firm R&A Telecommunication Group Bhd has lodged a police report against its former managing director Francis Tan Hock Leong for attempting to withdraw the police report made on April 5 last year.

R&A said in a filing with the stock exchange that neither the group and its wholly owned subsidiary R&A Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (RASB) had given approval or pass any resolution to authorise the withdrawal of the police report.

R&A also noted that the group has requested the police to continue with the investigation and to probe into the reason for the withdrawal of police report by Tan.

"Further development on the above matter will be announced to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd in due course."

Recall that R&A had on April 5, 2017 lodged the police report against its bank authorised signatories over alleged criminal breach of trust.

Two of the bank authorised signatories of R&A had on April 1, 2014 paid RM4.2 million from R&A to RASB without the board's authorisation.

One of the bank authorised signatories of RASB had also subsequently paid RM4.2 million from RASB to Info Genetic Sdn Bhd when there was no business relation between Info Genetic, RASB and R&A.

Also worth noting is that R&A had in last November filed a lawsuit against Tan seeking to recover RM6.5 million, which was paid to a company named ThreeSixty Technologies Sdn Bhd.

Trading in R&A shares has been suspended since September 14, 2016. Last week, the company requested for an extension of six months till July 3 to submit a new regularisation plan following the lapse of its restructuring and share sale agreements.