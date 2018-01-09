Seven Tamil primary schools receive RM1.8m in development aid

PUTRAJAYA: Seven Tamil primary schools have received RM1.8 million in development aid under the Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M) as part of the Malaysian Indian Blueprint's (MIB) objective laid out by the government, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

"The Prime Minister had approved the special allocation for the construction of six pre-schools.

"The schools include SJKT Seaport, Selangor; SJKT Ladang Senawang, Negri Sembilan; SJKT Ladang Herrietta, Kedah; SJKT Klebang, Perak; SJKT Pasir Gudang, Johor and SJKT Supramaniya Barathee, Penang,"he said after handing over cheques to the representatives of the schools at the Special Unit for Socio-Economic Development of the Indian Community (Sedic) Office, here, yesterday.

Also present was Deputy Education Minister I Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

Subramaniam said following cost-saving measures by both YR1M and Sedic, an additional pre-school class would be built at SJKT Ladang Bukit Bertam in Negri Sembilan.

"Three pre-school classes have already been completed and is set to operate in the nearest time while construction works are presently ongoing at three schools.

"Each classroom would be able to accommodate up to 25 students," he said, adding that RM10,000 will be allocated to six Tamil primary schools to facilitate the purchase of furniture and fittings for the classrooms.

In addition, Subramaniam also announced that Sedic alongside YR1M will be channelling an additional RM50,000 allocation towards the construction of the extra five-storey building for SJKT Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Port Klang.

The government had approved RM1.2 million under the Prime Minister's special allocation for the construction of the school's new building. While the school's board of governors and Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) raised a further RM1.6 million for the project.