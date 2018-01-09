Woman, non-Malay prime minister possible in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: MCA Religious Harmony bureau chairman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the time will come when Malaysia will have a woman or a non-Malay prime minister.

He said he was confident the Malaysian political scene would grow mature enough to accept such an eventuality.

"The time will come, not now or in the coming election, but it will come.

"However, it will depend on the maturity of our political understanding."

Ti said the acceptability and receptivity of the Malay community would also play a huge role in seeing this being achieved, as they make up the majority of the population, and are the main determinant of many of the country's policies.

He was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's comment on Sunday that any Malaysian, regardless of their religious or racial background, can become the prime minister in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Ti said as long as the person receives the support of the people, is elected, holds a place in the Dewan Rakyat, and gets the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he or she should be eligible for the country's top administrative post.