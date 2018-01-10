12 hours to extract body of worker trapped in rubble (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department took 12 hours to remove the body of a Bangladeshi construction worker who was pinned under the rubble of a building under construction here at Jalan Cochrane.

In the 5pm incident on Tuesday evening, the victim was pinned under the rubble when the incomplete cement flooring below him collapsed.

The victim was buried under tonnes of construction scaffolding, wet cement and metal reinforcement beams.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said the body was removed from the construction site of the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) substation at 5.23am on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the remains were brought to the Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) clarified that the accident is not related to the Klang Valley MRT Project.

MRT Corp Director of Public Relations and Stakeholder Relations Dato' Najmuddin Abdullah said the construction of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, which includes the Cochrane MRT Station, was completed and opened to the public in July 2017.

"There is no longer any construction work being undertaken by MRT Corp or any of its contractors at the Cochrane MRT Station site. So the substation which is currently under construction by Tenaga Nasional Berhad is not part of the MRT project," he added.