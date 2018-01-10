7-Eleven in talks with a 'few parties' on food deal

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd is in talks with a few parties on food chain supply after its memorandum of undestanding (MoU) with Brahim’s Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary lapsed after close to two years.

Last week, 7-Eleven said in a stock exchange filing that the MoU with Brahim’s “has lapsed and accordingly ceased to have any effect”.

“We’re looking to work with many others. We’re talking to some (a few parties), but it’s not finalised yet,” 7-Eleven Malaysia majority shareholder and Berjaya Corp founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan told a press conference after launching mobile wallet app One2pay today.

He added that once the company has finalised the decision, it will make an announcement, estimated in the next two to three months.

Meanwhile, Tan said the group is projecting a 3%-5% increase in sales for the retail businesses under Berjaya Group, on the back of the appreciation of the ringgit and positive signs such as the growing economy and foreign investments in the country.

He said while retail associations and retailers have lamented the soft retail market, partly due to competition from e-commerce, the situation has been better because the ringgit has strengthened, which augurs well for the retail industry.

“The retail trade in Malaysia is still okay and is not as bad as painted by some. For our group, we’re optimistic that the retail trade will get better,” said Tan.

He added that the group witnessed a dip in sales when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented but now it has stabilised and sales are going up.

“People have accepted GST. Consumers are back and the sales are up.”