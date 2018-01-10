Construction worker trapped under rubble

KUALA LUMPUR: A construction worker is believed to be pinned under the rubble when a part of an under-construction building at Jalan Cochrane here collapsed.

The building is a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) substation located next to the Cochrane Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station.

A spokesperson from the City Fire and Rescue Department said the building was believed to have collapsed and a Bangladeshi feared to have been trapped since 5pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the incident, saying that full information would be released soon.

Checks by theSun at the scene from 7pm until press time found that some 20 rescuers are in the midst of removing the rubble.

A firemen met at the scene told theSun that their department spent a lot of time removing the rubble.

"We are still spending time to remove the scaffolding and metal beams which posed a danger to rescuers," he said.

At this stage, rescuers have removed most of the rubble, and are working to break the solidified concrete around the victim to extract the victim.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) in a statement said the incident occurred while workers were layering concrete flooring on the third storey.

"The incident happened at their main signal substation construction site along Jalan Cochrane.

"While the full extent of the damage has yet to be established, initial reports suggest at least one worker is possibly trapped under the rubble," the statement read.

Meanwhile, MRT clarified that the incident at the substation was not related to the Klang Valley MRT project.

MRT Corp said the construction of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, of which the Cochrane MRT Station is one of its stations, was completed and opened to the public in July 2017.

"There is no longer any construction work being undertaken by MRT Corp or any of its contractors at the site. So the substation which is currently under construction by TNB is not part of the MRT project," the statement said.