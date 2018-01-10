- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Govt to pay US$50m if wreckage or black box of MH370 recovered
Posted on 10 January 2018 - 03:03pm
PUTRAJAYA: The government will pay up to US$50 million (RM285 million) should the wreckage or the black box of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 be recovered by US exploration firm Ocean Infinity Ltd.
The signing of a formal agreement today between Department of Civil Aviation director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman and Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett, will see the search for the missing aircraft, crew and passengers resume a year after it was last suspended.
Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Ocean Infinity is expected to begin its search in mid-January and is expected to cover 25,000 sq km of a new area in the south Indian Ocean.
"Based on the agreement, Ocean Infinity will undertake the search operation to locate flight MH370 within the priority search area on a 'no cure, no fee' basis within 90 days," he told reporters following the signing ceremony at the Transport Ministry, here today.
More to follow