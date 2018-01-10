Govt to pay US$50m if wreckage or black box of MH370 recovered

PUTRAJAYA: The government will pay up to US$50 million (RM285 million) should the wreckage or the black box of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 be recovered by US exploration firm Ocean Infinity Ltd.

The signing of a formal agreement today between Department of Civil Aviation director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman and Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett, will see the search for the missing aircraft, crew and passengers resume a year after it was last suspended.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Ocean Infinity is expected to begin its search in mid-January and is expected to cover 25,000 sq km of a new area in the south Indian Ocean.

"Based on the agreement, Ocean Infinity will undertake the search operation to locate flight MH370 within the priority search area on a 'no cure, no fee' basis within 90 days," he told reporters following the signing ceremony at the Transport Ministry, here today.

