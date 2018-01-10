MACC arrests TM staff and eight others for power abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: A Telekom Malaysia (TM) technical officer and a company director were among nine people arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly collaborating in the theft and sale of transmission cables worth millions of ringgit from the telecommunications company.

The suspects had allegedly falsified requisition and approval documents which they produced to TM staff for the release of the cables from the company's warehouses between 2016 and March 2017.

TM had suffered losses of between RM4 million and RM6 million as a result.

Sources said the operation was carried out between 2pm and 6.30pm by the Kuala Lumpur MACC today and the TM technical officer aged 47 was arrested at Taman Puncak Utama, Kajang.

Subsequently, investigators held three contractors, a sub-contractor, an ex-staff of a telecommunications company and two drivers of two contractors, all aged between 30 and 56 at separate locations in Batu Caves, Damansara Damai and Seri Kembangan.

The Negri Sembilan MACC launched a similar operation at 11.30am in Seremban where a company director aged 30 and a businessman aged 47 were arrested for being in cahoots with TM staff in smuggling out fibre-optic cables from the company's warehouse and selling the loot in the black market.

MACC director of investigations Datuk Simi Abd Ghani when contacted today said a remand order to detain the suspects for further investigations will be sought tomorrow.