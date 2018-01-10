Malaysians spend more time at work than at home: Survey

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians spend more time at work than at home and yet they are happy. Why?

A JobStreet.com survey has found that Malaysia ranked fourth out of seven countries in the region for employees who are happy at their workplace.

Its country manager, Chook Yuh Yng (rpt Chook Yuh Yng), said Malaysia scored 4.65 on a 10-point scale.

"From 10,143 Malaysian employees surveyed, 58% of them are reported happy with their job.

"We have made improvement from last year, we see this as a positive trend but still there is room for improvement to be made," she told reporters at the Media Coffee Talk: Job Happiness Index 2017, here today.

Chook said the survey showed convenient work location, good relationships with colleagues and company reputation are the top three key factors that affected job happiness.

She noted that Malaysian employees' top considerations to increase their job happiness included salary increase and recognition from the company.

In contrast, poor leadership, a lack of career development and training opportunities were flagged by respondents as the top three factors contributing to job unhappiness.

"To instill a greater sense of confidence in the leadership of the company, employers should practice transparency in communication, at the same time, schedule regular skills upgrading programmes to engage and retain top talent," she added.

The survey results also showed that Malaysian employees working in the civil service, food and beverage, and medical industries are the happiest.

Breaking down into specialisation, the happiest employees turned out to specialise in sales (Telesales/Telemarketing), engineering (Electrical and Civil Engineering) and healthcare (nurses, medical support and assistants).

The survey ranked workers from Indonesia as the happiest with an index of 5.27, with Vietnam in second place (5.19), third The Philippines (4.97), fifth Thailand (4.55), sixth Hong Kong (4.45) and seventh Singapore (4.31). — Bernama