MIC president doubts Pakatan's ability to bring change to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam doubts Pakatan Harapan's (PH) ability to bring about change in the country when they recycle an old leader as prime minister candidate.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister, said the selection of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 92, who was supposed to have retired, reflected the opposition coalition's lack of leadership.

"There is no hope for reform as promised by them because what is being offered by them is something old," he said at a press conference, here, today.

On Sunday, PH named Dr Mahathir, who is the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) as its candidate for prime minister and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy if the coalition wins in the 14th general election.

Asked on the perception of the Indian community on the announcement of the opposition pact, Dr Subramaniam said MIC was of the firm opinion that the Indian community's achievement during the administration of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was far better than when Dr Mahathir was prime minister.

"That is one thing that is clearly based on facts," he said. — Bernama