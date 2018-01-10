Police detain man suspected of abducting ex-girlfriend

KUANTAN: A man who allegedly abducted his former girlfriend at her house in Kampung Sungai Soi Alor Beruang, Sungai Soi, near here on Saturday, was detained yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the suspect was nabbed at 7pm in the city and the 34-year-old victim, a teacher, was also found safe.

"The victim claimed to have been slapped by the suspect nut did not suffer any serious injuries," he told reporters here today. adding that the suspect was being remanded until Jan 15.

On Saturday, the suspect armed with a machete had gone to the victim's house to look for the woman's elder brother and smashed the house's wooden door before forcibly taking her away in her car.

Meanwhile, the toddler, aged one year and five months who fell from the fourth floor of his unit at an army housing complex in Sungai Panching, here on Saturday, was discharged from the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital at 4pm yesterday.

Mohamad Noor said the boy only sustained a slight skull fracture and was reported to be in stable condition.

In the 5pm incident, the victim was believed to have fallen from the fourth floor his housing block and hit the awning on the third floor before plunging into a drain on the ground floor. — Bernama