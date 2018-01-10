Romanian police chief sacked over paedophile officer

BUCHAREST: Romania's interior minister fired the country's police chief on Tuesday after allegations that officers covered up for a colleague accused of a string of child sex attacks.

The officer, Eugen Stan, was arrested on Monday for allegedly abusing two children in an elevator.

His lawyer said that his client had admitted to the attack, as well as to raping a seven-year-old girl in 2012.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said that the man was also suspected of two other crimes in 2009 and 2015, while suggesting it was impossible superiors did not know.

"How is it that nobody knew about this?", Dan said. "No senior officer has assumed responsibility for keeping this officer in service, even though he was a suspect in several cases." — AFP