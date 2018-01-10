Scrap domestic postal voting for advance balloting, says Bersih 2.0

PETALING JAYA: Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 has urged the Election Commission (EC) to do away with domestic postal voting to ensure transparency in the coming 14th General Election.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah today said the EC should instead opt the advance voting method, where those eligible would vote a day before the polling day.

The watchdog group is alarmed at the numerous categories of civil servants who had been gazetted as postal voters by the EC in Oct and Dec last year. She said under the current postal voting process, there are risks of vote tampering as the ballot boxes are kept for a longer time period.

"Advance voting can be done a day before polling day. The eligible voters will cast their votes on that day, and it will be counted on the same day.

"There is no need to worry about secrecy, transportation of ballot boxes and also the cost," she said in a press conference at the Bersih 2.0 office at 8 Avenue.

Maria said Bersih 2.0 will allow the EC a week to respond to the demand to scrap postal voting in favour of advance voting. the watchdog group had already submitted a memorandum to the EC previously to consider the proposal.

She believes the EC should put the matter into consideration if it had the will to make changes in the country's electoral system.

"If the EC are committed to a clean and fair elections, they should do this," she added.