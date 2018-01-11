Actor arrested for assaulting policeman and bystander at police station

PETALING JAYA: A well-known local actor was arrested for assault today, after he attacked a traffic policeman and a bystander at the Kota Damansara police station earlier in the day.

The model-turned-actor, aged 36, who received his Datukship just three weeks ago from the Pahang palace, had apparently gone to the police station with another man to lodge a traffic accident report at about 1.30pm.

It is learnt that the assault occured when he was being attended to by a traffic policeman who received the actor's report over the traffic reports counter.

It is unclear what transpired between both parties, but the suspect allegedly landed a slap on the policeman's face in open view of other personnel and the public. He then turned to a civilian at the station and allegedly kicked him.

Other policemen who witnessed the attacked rushed over and detained the suspect.

Sources said the attack was unprovoked and police are investigating if the actor, who is married to a popular actress, was under the influence of banned substances.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspect is in police custody for investigations and clinical tests will be carried out on him to acertain if he was abusing drugs.

The case is being probed for assault under Section 323 of the Penal Code and for disorderly conduct in a police station under Section 90 of the Police Act.