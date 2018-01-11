Analyst: GE14 likely before Anwar's release

POLITICAL analyst Tang Ah Chai said he believes the government will hold the 14th General Election (GE14) soon to pre-empt any move by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to be released from prison by June 8, to stir up a wind of change.

The Barisan Nasional government would like to have the election wrapped up prior to Anwar's release, he said, adding that this is to deny the 71-year-old de facto leader of PKR, who will not be eligible to contest in GE14 unless he gets a pardon, any chance to galvanise the Opposition in the election campaign.

"Pakatan Harapan hopes to resurrect Anwar's political power in the shortest possible time so that he can lead the coalition.

"But unless it is in power at the federal level, Pakatan will find it hard to get Anwar pardoned. This is because if Barisan continues to rule and if the King grants Anwar a pardon, it would create tensions between the ruler and the executive," he said in a China Press report today.