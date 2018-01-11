Former Sarawak minister Celestine Ujang dies

KUCHING: Former Sarawak cabinet minister Tan Sri Celestine Ujang died at the KPJ Hospital late this evening after collapsing at his Tabuan Jaya home here.

He was 70.

According to daughter, Datin Angelina, the former state minister had complained of headache while at home before collapsing.

Upon arrival at the private hospital, doctors confirmed Celestine died at 7.48pm.

He is survived by a widow and three daughters. Angelina, who is the second daughter, is the wife of Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Throughout Celestine's career in Sarawak, the former Kemena state assemblyman had held several portfolios including culture, youth and sports minister and housing minister, and was the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly from 1981 to 1987.

He also held the post of vice-president and youth chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu before announcing his retirement from active politics in 2001. — Bernama