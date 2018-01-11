Man falls to death after taking birthday photo (Video)

A MAN died on his 39th birthday after taking a birthday photo on top of a rock at the historic Urfa Castle in southern Turkey. A video of him stumbling to his death was uploaded to Facebook on Jan 8.

Halil Dağ was jumped off a rock after posing for a photograph. Unfortunately he landed awkwardly and lost his footing, causing him to stumble off the edge of a 164ft high cliff.

Dağ landed at the bottom of the cliff near a Kurdish restaurant, and was immediately taken to the Balikligol State Hospital, where he died.

He left behind eight children and was buried at the Abdurrahman Dede Cemetery.

