Man falls to death after taking birthday photo (Video)
Posted on 11 January 2018 - 03:21pm
Last updated on 11 January 2018 - 03:26pm
A MAN died on his 39th birthday after taking a birthday photo on top of a rock at the historic Urfa Castle in southern Turkey. A video of him stumbling to his death was uploaded to Facebook on Jan 8.
Halil Dağ was jumped off a rock after posing for a photograph. Unfortunately he landed awkwardly and lost his footing, causing him to stumble off the edge of a 164ft high cliff.
Dağ landed at the bottom of the cliff near a Kurdish restaurant, and was immediately taken to the Balikligol State Hospital, where he died.
He left behind eight children and was buried at the Abdurrahman Dede Cemetery.
Watch the video here: