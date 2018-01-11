Man gives up life to rescue son from blaze

KUALA TERENGGANU: A father's love knows no bounds.

This was evident when an Umno branch member gave up his life to rescue his three-year-old son from a fire which broke out at their semi-detached house in Kuala Ibai near here, today.

Kuala Ibai Umno branch deputy chief Ahmad Fakhrurazi Shafie, 45, was found lying unconscious outside the house while his son, Muhammad Aqil Harith Ahmad Fakhrurazi - the youngest of four children – was sitting on his chest.

Subsequently, Ahmad Fakhrurazi is believed to have died of smoke inhalation.

His mother, Tengku Maznah Tengku Sulong, 73, who lives nearby said she was unaware of the fire which is believed to have occurred at about 8.30am.

"My son's eldest nephew told me that Ahmad Fakhrurazi had fainted (during the fire) but when I arrived at the scene of the incident, he had already breathed his last.

"Earlier, Ahmad Fakhrurazi was seen clutching his youngest son to his chest while running out to safety before he fell on the ground and became unconscious," she told reporters at her home here.

It was learnt that Ahmad Fakhrurazi was with Muhammad Aqil Harith at the time of the fire, as his wife, Tengku Mastura Tengku Ahmad, 38, who is four months' pregnant was on her way to work, while the couple's three other children were at school.

The victim's eldest nephew, Ahmad Syahir Azizi Ahmad Zulfa, 18, said he was on his way to his workplace nearby, when he spotted the fire, but was under the impression someone was burning rubbish.

"I heard the sound of a window shattering and saw smoke when I got into the house where I work. I immediately rushed to the scene and saw the victim, who looked pale, lying unconscious with his son on top of him.

"I tried to revive him but to no avail. I was made to understand later that my uncle had died as soon as the medical team arrived," he said.

Ahmad Fakhrurazi's remains will be buried at the Gong Pauh Muslim Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Azlimin Mat Noor said 18 firemen on two engines were deployed to the scene.

However, he said the house was already engulfed in flames upon arrival.

"We took 10 minutes to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses … we estimate the fire had damaged 50% of the house," he said, adding the fire only damaged the ground floor of the unit. — Bernama