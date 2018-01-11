No need to threaten us, Ahmad Zahid tells taxi drivers

PUTRAJAYA: The government will not be intimidated by threats from taxi driver groups to vote for the Opposition in the upcoming 14th General Election, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Stressing that the government is not siding the presently popular e-hailing services, he said the government will continue to resolve the woes of taxi drivers.

"I will request Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai to meet these taxi drivers. The Land and Public Transport Commission (SPAD) which is under the purview of (Minister in the Prime Minister's Department) Datuk Nancy Shukri will also meet them to resolve their issues.

"No need to threaten us, we will not be threatened into doing things," he added.

His response came after taxi groups led by Big Blue Capital (M) Sdn Bhd adviser Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail had said taxi drivers would vote for Pakatan Harapan instead if the government continues to back e-hailing services.