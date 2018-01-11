- Local
Police arrest Filipina, seize 3kg of syabu
Posted on 11 January 2018 - 11:50pm
TAWAU: The police detained a Filipina from a house in Kampung Pangkalan Wakuba near here yesterday, for alleged possession of about 3kg of syabu.
The drug, packed in six plastic bags was worth about RM240,000.
Tawau police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus said the 55-year-old suspect who had no personal identification documents was nabbed about 5.30am in an operation dubbed 'Ops Tapis'.
He said a car worth about RM25,000 was also seized from the suspect.
The woman was a member of a syndicate long targeted by the district police, he told a press conference, here today.
Fadil said the woman was remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama