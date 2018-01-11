Prisons Dept barred Mahathir from meeting Anwar, says DG (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The decision to bar former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from meeting PKR de-facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was made under the Prisons Department's discretion, said its director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar.

Denying that orders to bar Mahathir was made by the minister, Zulkifli said the Prisons Department has never received any application from Mahathir or his representatives to meet Anwar.

"The decision to allow or not allow visits will be determined by those in charge at the Sungai Buloh prison subject to special application and due consideration such as if the visit was necessary or not.

"The Department has allowed the Selangor Mentri Besar and Penang Chief Minister to meet Anwar (following such applications)," he told reporters following the Home Ministry's monthly meeting, here, today.

Zulkifli said in cases where a prisoner is undergoing medical treatment, the medical officer may make recommendations to the Prisons Department in relation to the person's health interest.

"In the case of Anwar, having been admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and at the Cheras Hospital, visitation priorities are given to his immediate family members.

"We would also have to take the department's perspective on such visits, whether or not such visits could result in bad implications towards the department," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was also present said the decision by the Prisons Department was free from his interference as it involves operational issues.

"I do not normally step in when concerning operations.

"The (Prisons Department) director-general can explain this issue better," the Home Minister added.

Zulkifli and Ahmad's Zahid response came after Mahathir was barred by the authorities from visiting Anwar at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital clinic on Wednesday.

Mahathir claimed the hospital security had received orders from "higher up" to not allow the visit.

He was not allowed to enter Anwar's ward by the Sungai Buloh Prison Department led by its director Abdul Kadir Rais and 30 other personnel.

However, Mahathir admitted that he had never applied for visitation rights from the authorities.