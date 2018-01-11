Syabas will issue late bill for January

KUALA LUMPUR: Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) announced today that there was a slight delay in the issuing of water bills for the month of January.

In a statement, Syabas said starting this January, consumers will receive their bills through the postal service or email, based on their choice, in its effort to provide more effective and efficient billing service.

Syabas also explained that there were no changes in the paying method at its branch counters and legit collection agents such as Pos Malaysia, MOL, e-Pay, Petaling Jaya City Council and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

For further details and assistance, consumers can contact the Syabas customer service at the toll-free number 15300. — Bernama