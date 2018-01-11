Tourists must prove that they have adequate money, says Thai consul

PETALING JAYA: Tourists entering Thailand must be able to prove that they have adequate finances for their stay, Thai consul Piyapan Atipatya said today.

He said under the Immigration Act of Thailand 1979, on-arrival-visa tourists must be able to prove that they have adequate finances equivalent to 10,000 baht (RM1,245) per person or 20,000 baht per family.

A person holding a tourist visa should have a minimum amount of 20,000 baht (RM2,490) per person or 40,000 baht per family, he added.

"Without appropriate means of living, tourists risk being the economic and social burdens of the host country," he said in a response to theSun's reports "RM1000 to legally cross into Thailand" and "Confusion over minimum cash on hand for entry into Thailand" on Jan 8 and 9 respectively.

Piyapan said Thai immigration officers conduct random inspections of foreign tourists' means of living upon arrival at all ports of entry, if tourists are not able to prove that they have adequate finances, the officers will then consider case by case to allow their entry.

He added that the random inspection will not take place after the tourists have been granted entry and have passed through the immigration checkpoints.

"These laws and regulations have rarely been enforced, particularly for travellers from neighbouring countries.

"Rarely has anyone been asked to declare cash on hand or any other financial statement and extremely rarely has anyone been subject to search or inspection by the immigration authorities," Piyapan said.

He said every government has some restrictions on foreign tourists in order to maintain the balance

between tourism promotion and national security as well as public order.

He added that Thailand's restrictions are in line with those of other countries.